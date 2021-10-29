Left Menu

MP: Man sentenced to life for raping, killing 80-year-old woman

A local court has sentenced a 24-year-old man to life imprisonment for raping and murdering a senior citizen in Madhya Pradeshs Sagar district.The sentencing has come three months after the accused was awarded a death sentence for raping and killing a 13-year-old girl in the district.The trial courts in both cases have convicted Virendra Adivasi on the basis of DNA reports, deputy director prosecution Anil Katare said.Additional sessions judge Dipali Sharma on Wednesday awarded life imprisonment and imposed fine of Rs 11,000 on Adivasi for raping and strangling the 80-year-old victim to death, he said.

PTI | Sagar | Updated: 29-10-2021 13:39 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 13:20 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A local court has sentenced a 24-year-old man to life imprisonment for raping and murdering a senior citizen in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district.

The sentencing has come three months after the accused was awarded a death sentence for raping and killing a 13-year-old girl in the district.

The trial courts in both cases have convicted Virendra Adivasi on the basis of DNA reports, deputy director (prosecution) Anil Katare said.

Additional sessions judge Dipali Sharma on Wednesday awarded life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 11,000 on Adivasi for raping and strangling the 80-year-old victim to death, he said. The accused had been arrested six days after he raped and killed a minor girl, Katare said, adding that Adivasi had raped and killed the teen three months after the attack on the elderly woman. According to the prosecution, the woman was found dead in a hut on January 11, 2019, and based on the complaint lodged by her son, a case was registered and an FSL report found that she had been raped and killed.

A case was registered against an unidentified person and later on Adivasi who was lodged in Sagar jail was picked up.

The police sought his remand from a court and during interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

