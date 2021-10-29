Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2021 13:29 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 13:29 IST
Suicide rate up in 2020, Maharashtra tops the list with near 20k
  • Country:
  • India

India recorded 153,052 suicides - an average of 418 daily - in 2020, according to the latest central government data.

The 2020 figures were more in comparison to 2019 when 139,123 suicides were recorded in the country, the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) stated in an annual report.

Suicide rate (per lakh population) also increased from 10.4 in 2019 to 11.3 last year, the NCRB, which functions under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) stated.

Majority of suicides, 19,909 in total, were reported in Maharashtra followed by 16,883 in Tamil Nadu, 14,578 in Madhya Pradesh, 13,103 in West Bengal, and 12,259 in Karnataka accounting for 13 per cent, 11 per cent, 9.5 per cent, 8.6 per cent and 8 per cent of the total suicides, respectively, it showed.

These five states together accounted for 50.1 per cent of the total suicides reported in the country, while the remaining 49.9 per cent were reported from the remaining 23 states and eight union territories (UTs), the NCRB stated.

Uttar Pradesh, the most populous state with 16.9 per cent share of the country's population, reported a comparatively lower percentage share of suicidal deaths, accounting for only 3.1 per cent of the total suicides, it added.

Delhi, which is the most populous UT, reported the highest number of suicides (3,142) among UTs, followed by Puducherry (408), the report showed.

A total of 23,855 suicides were reported in the 53 mega cities of the country in 2020, the report showed, observing that the suicide rate in cities (14.8) was higher as compared to all-India suicide rate (11.3).

According to the report, 'family problems' (33.6 per cent), 'marriage-related problems' (5 per cent) and 'illness' (18 per cent) together accounted for 56.7 per cent of total suicides in the country during 2020, it showed. The overall male to female ratio of suicide victims was 70.9 to 29.1, the report stated.

Every year over 70,000 people take their own life and there are many more people who attempt suicide across the globe, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Suicides are preventable, the WHO says, noting that preventive measures could be taken at community and individual levels and across sectors.

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

