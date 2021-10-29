Maha: Driver commits suicide at ST bus depot in Ahmednagar

A 56-year-old driver of a state transport bus allegedly hanged himself from a ladder behind the vehicle at a bus depot in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district, police said on Friday.

The incident took place at Shevgaon bus depot on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, an official said.

According to the police, Dilip Kakade, a resident of Avhane in Shevgaon tehsil, was found hanging from the ladder of a bus by the depot's watchman in the morning.

''As per preliminary information, Kakade had finished his duty on Thursday morning and then joined the strike called by ST employees. Later, after the demands of the employees were met, they celebrated and he left the depot. Kakade again turn up at the depot and slept in a restroom, and was found hanging in the morning,'' the official said.

The police have not found any suicide note at the scene so far and further probe is underway to ascertain the cause for the suicide, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)