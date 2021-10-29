UK PM: Concerns about European Court of Justice role in N. Ireland

Britain has concerns about the role of the European Court of Justice in Northern Ireland, Prime Minister Boris Johnson told his Polish counterpart, amid a dispute between Warsaw and Brussels over EU law.

"He (Johnson) underlined his concerns about the role of the European Court of Justice in Northern Ireland and noted the debate in Poland about the role of the Court too," a spokesperson at Johnson's Downing Street office said on Friday.

