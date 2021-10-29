UK PM: Concerns about European Court of Justice role in N. Ireland
Reuters | London | Updated: 29-10-2021 14:49 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 14:24 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain has concerns about the role of the European Court of Justice in Northern Ireland, Prime Minister Boris Johnson told his Polish counterpart, amid a dispute between Warsaw and Brussels over EU law.
"He (Johnson) underlined his concerns about the role of the European Court of Justice in Northern Ireland and noted the debate in Poland about the role of the Court too," a spokesperson at Johnson's Downing Street office said on Friday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
INSIGHT-Welcome to Britain, the bank scam capital of the world
Britain's chicken king says: the 20-year binge on cheap food is over
EU executive summons Polish, Lithuanian, Latvian envoys over migration
Britain's COVID-19 situation stable - health minister
INSIGHT-Welcome to Britain, the bank scam capital of the world