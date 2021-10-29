Lt Gen Manjinder Singh takes over as GOC of White Knight Corps

Lt Gen Manjinder Singh on Friday took over as the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Jammu-based White Knight Corps of the Army.

He succeeds Lt Gen Suchindra Kumar. n assuming command, Singh paid tributes to the bravehearts and exhorted ''all ranks to continue working with soldierly zeal and enthusiasm'', the Indian Army said on Twitter.

Also, in Bathinda, Lt Gen J B Chaudhari took over as the GOC of the prestigious Chetak Corps from Lt Gen M K Mago on Friday, it mentioned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)