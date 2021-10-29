Left Menu

Lt Gen Manjinder Singh takes over as GOC of White Knight Corps

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2021 14:26 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 14:26 IST
Lt Gen Manjinder Singh takes over as GOC of White Knight Corps
  • Country:
  • India

Lt Gen Manjinder Singh on Friday took over as the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Jammu-based White Knight Corps of the Army.

He succeeds Lt Gen Suchindra Kumar. n assuming command, Singh paid tributes to the bravehearts and exhorted ''all ranks to continue working with soldierly zeal and enthusiasm'', the Indian Army said on Twitter.

Also, in Bathinda, Lt Gen J B Chaudhari took over as the GOC of the prestigious Chetak Corps from Lt Gen M K Mago on Friday, it mentioned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's downward slope; DNA from Sitting Bull's hair confirms living great-grandson's ancestry and more

Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's d...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID-19 cases; U.S. CDC panel to discuss COVID-19 shots for younger kids on Nov. 2 and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID...

 Global
4
Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021