Left Menu

Delhi Assembly summons Facebook officials over 2020 riots

Delhi Legislative Assembly's committee on 'Peace and Harmony' has decided to call upon Facebook India to send an appropriate senior representative to depose on November 2 on "role of social media in curbing the spread of false and malicious messages which can fan disharmony and affect peace".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2021 15:11 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 15:11 IST
Delhi Assembly summons Facebook officials over 2020 riots
Delhi MLA Raghav Chadha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Legislative Assembly's committee on 'Peace and Harmony' has decided to call upon Facebook India to send an appropriate senior representative to depose on November 2 on "role of social media in curbing the spread of false and malicious messages which can fan disharmony and affect peace". The committee is chaired by Raghav Chadha.

The Delhi Assembly had summoned Facebook India Director Ajit Mohan to appear before the committee in February this year against which Facebook India had filed a petition in the Supreme Court. In July this year, the top court had recognised that the privileges and power of the Delhi Legislative Assembly's Committee are at par with Parliamentary privileges and those of other Legislative Assemblies.

In the letter, Deputy Secretary (Committee) Sadanand Sah said, "Delhi had witnessed unprecedented communal disharmony and violence in February 2020. The Assembly has constituted a Committee on peace and harmony to recommend suitable measures to defuse the situation and restore harmony among religious communities, linguistic communities or social groups." The letter further stated, "Since Facebook has lakhs of users in Delhi, the Committee has decided to hear the views of representative(s) of Facebook India on the above subject at their sitting scheduled to be held on 2nd of November, 2021 from 12.30 pm in MLA Lounge."

The Committee requested Facebook "to send a competent senior representative(s) and the names/ designations of representative(s) can be intimated through email before October 31 at 4 pm or before." Failure to send the representative could lead to the initiation of proceedings for breach of privilege or contempt of the Assembly, said the letter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's downward slope; DNA from Sitting Bull's hair confirms living great-grandson's ancestry and more

Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's d...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID-19 cases; U.S. CDC panel to discuss COVID-19 shots for younger kids on Nov. 2 and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID...

 Global
4
Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021