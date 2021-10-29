Left Menu

Tedros sole nominee as WHO chief, Western diplomats tell Reuters

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is on course to serve a second five-year term at the helm of the World Health Organization after being the only candidate nominated by 28 countries, Western diplomats said on Friday. Earlier, WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris, asked at a Geneva briefing about the nominations, said that the U.N. agency would issue a statement later on Friday.

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 29-10-2021 15:38 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 15:17 IST
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is on course to serve a second five-year term at the helm of the World Health Organization after being the only candidate nominated by 28 countries, Western diplomats said on Friday. The diplomats were quoting a letter sent by the WHO to its 194 member states informing them of the confidential nominations contained in sealed envelopes submitted in late September.

The 28 states include European Union members and three African countries, they told Reuters. Earlier, WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris asked at a Geneva briefing about the nominations, said that the U.N. agency would issue a statement later on Friday.

