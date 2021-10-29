Lebanese president asks Russia for satellite images from day of port blast -tweet
Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 29-10-2021 15:39 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 15:19 IST
- Lebanon
Lebanese President Michel Aoun has asked Russian ambassador Alexander Rudakov for satellite images from Aug. 4, 2020, when a huge explosion rocked Beirut's port, according to a Lebanese presidency tweet on Friday.
The blast killed more than 215 people, injured thousands, and destroyed swathes of the Lebanese capital.
