Need rules-based order for Indo-Pacific that respects sovereignty, territorial integrity: EAM

29-10-2021
External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar (ANI) Image Credit: ANI
India believes that for common prosperity and security in the Indo-Pacific region there is a need to evolve through dialogue a common rules-based order that respects sovereignty, territorial integrity, and equality of all nations, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said.

His remarks come amid growing global concern over China's military muscle-flexing in the region.

Addressing the 4th Indo-Pacific Business Forum on Thursday, Jaishankar said the Indo-Pacific reflects the reality of globalization, the emergence of multipolarity, and the benefits of rebalancing. ''It underlines both our interdependence and interpenetration. As we speak of common good and common efforts, it is natural that this is addressed amongst other means, through a business forum,'' he said.

India sees the Indo-Pacific as a free, open, and inclusive region that embraces all in a common pursuit of progress and prosperity, Jaishankar said.

It includes all nations in this geography and also draws others beyond who have a stake in it, he said.

''India believes that our common prosperity and security requires us to evolve through dialogue a common rules-based order for the region. Such an order must respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity, international law as well as equality of all nations,'' Jaishankar said. ''It envisages that countries should have access to the use of common spaces on sea and in the air that would require freedom of navigation and overflights, unimpeded commerce and peaceful settlement of disputes following international law,'' he said.

His remarks assume significance as some countries have territorial disputes with China in the South China Sea region.

Jaishankar asserted that India stands for a fair, open, balanced, rules-based, and stable international trade regime in the region. India's approach is based on cooperation and collaboration gave the need for shared responses to shared challenges in the region, he said.

