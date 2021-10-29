Egypt raises gas price for high-use industries to $5.75 -gazette

Egypt has increased the selling price of natural gas for the industrial sector to $5.75 per million thermal units for high consuming industries and $4.75 for other industries, according to the official gazette. The government has previously reduced the natural gas price to $4.5 as part of measures meant to support economic growth.

The high consuming industries mentioned in the official gazette announcement are cement, iron and steel, and fertilisers.

