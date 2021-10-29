Left Menu

Egypt raises gas price for high-use industries to $5.75 -gazette

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 29-10-2021 16:02 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 15:37 IST
Egypt raises gas price for high-use industries to $5.75 -gazette
Egypt has increased the selling price of natural gas for the industrial sector to $5.75 per million thermal units for high consuming industries and $4.75 for other industries, according to the official gazette. The government has previously reduced the natural gas price to $4.5 as part of measures meant to support economic growth.

The high consuming industries mentioned in the official gazette announcement are cement, iron and steel, and fertilisers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

