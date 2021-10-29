SC rejects plea of Dubai-based man against HC order refusing to grant him transit bail

The Supreme Court Friday dismissed a plea by a Dubai-based man, against whom criminal proceeding on an FIR lodged in 2014 is pending in Rajasthan, challenging the high court order refusing to grant him transit bail.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana observed that the red corner notice against the petitioner was suspended thrice but despite opportunities being given to him, he has not surrendered.

"What is so special about you that you need to be invited to come and surrender," said the bench, also comprising Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli.

"We will ask them (authorities) to invite you with a special flight and make red carpet arrangements," the bench said, adding that he has to come and surrender in the case.

The man plea is against the August this year order of the Rajasthan High Court which had dismissed his plea seeking transit bail in connection with an FIR lodged in 2014 at Nagaur district for the alleged offences under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 302 (murder).

The counsel appearing for the petitioner said that he is in Dubai since 2000 and is urging that the arrest warrant be suspended so that he can come and surrender.

"There is no question of suspension of warrant. You have to come and surrender and get the bail," the bench said, adding that the red corner notice was suspended thrice at his request earlier. The bench further said that on the face of it, the petitioner does not deserve any interference from any of the court in the country.

When the petitioner's counsel said the authorities concerned be directed to enable him to surrender, the bench said, "You come and surrender".

The counsel said the petitioner wants to come and surrender.

"We are dismissing this," the bench said.

Before the high court, the petitioner had said that he be granted transit bail for surrendering himself before the competent police authorities in connection with the pending criminal proceedings.

The counsel appearing for the Centre had argued before the high court that on earlier three occasions, the proceedings under the red corner notice and look out circulars were kept in abeyance but despite giving opportunities to the petitioner, he had failed to surrender. In its order, the high court had noted that on three occasions, the red corner notice was suspended in 2019 in compliance of the court orders but the petitioner failed to make himself present before the police authorities. "In the opinion of this court, despite having granted three chances, the petitioner did not surrender before the competent authorities which disentitles him for grant of any more indulgence," the high court had said while dismissing the plea.

