Left Menu

Gujarat: Dalit family attacked for visiting temple; 20 booked

Six members of a Dalit family were allegedly attacked by around 20 men for visiting a temple in their village near Gandhidham town of Gujarats Kutch district, police said on Friday.While the alleged incident took place on Tuesday October 26 at Ner village under Bhachau police station, no arrests have been made so far, deputy superintendent of police Kishorsinh Zala said.Two FIRs were registered in this regard, one by Govind Vaghela and another by his father Jagabhai.

PTI | Gandhidham | Updated: 29-10-2021 16:38 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 16:16 IST
Gujarat: Dalit family attacked for visiting temple; 20 booked
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Six members of a Dalit family were allegedly attacked by around 20 men for visiting a temple in their village near Gandhidham town of Gujarat's Kutch district, police said on Friday.

While the alleged incident took place on Tuesday (October 26) at Ner village under Bhachau police station, no arrests have been made so far, deputy superintendent of police Kishorsinh Zala said.

''Two FIRs were registered in this regard, one by Govind Vaghela and another by his father Jagabhai. The duo claimed that around 20 persons attacked them. We have formed eight teams to nab the culprits,'' Zala said.

The case has been registered against a mob of 20 persons, including Kana Ahir, Rajesh Maharaj, Kesra Rabai, Paba Rabari and Kana Koli, on the charges of attempt to murder, dacoity, robbery, assault, and under relevant sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, it was stated.

As per the FIR, the accused were angry that Govind Vaghela and his family had visited the Ram temple at Ner village on October 20 to offer prayers when a Prana Pratishtha ritual was underway.

On October 26, Vaghela was at his shop, when he learnt that some persons had destroyed his standing crop by sending cattle into his field, the complaint stated.

When the complainant and his uncle Ganesh Vaghela reached the spot, the accused attacked them with pipes, sticks and sharp weapons for visiting the temple, the police said.

As per the FIR, the accused had also allegedly stolen a mobile phone and damaged the complainant's rickshaw.

The complainant has also alleged that the accused had attacked his mother Badhiben, father Jagabhai and two other relatives, and the six victims were treated at a general hospital in Bhuj.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's downward slope; DNA from Sitting Bull's hair confirms living great-grandson's ancestry and more

Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's d...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID-19 cases; U.S. CDC panel to discuss COVID-19 shots for younger kids on Nov. 2 and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID...

 Global
4
Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021