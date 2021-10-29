Left Menu

Afghan Taliban appoint new envoy to run embassy in neighbouring Pakistan

The Taliban government has sent an envoy to run the Afghan embassy in the Pakistani capital, senior Taliban sources said, as the new administration starts to take over Afghanistan's network of foreign delegations. Mohammad Shokaib was appointed first secretary or charge d'affaires at the embassy, which has not had an ambassador in place since the previous Western-backed government withdrew its envoy in July over the alleged kidnapping of his daughter.

Reuters | Updated: 29-10-2021 16:40 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 16:19 IST
Afghan Taliban appoint new envoy to run embassy in neighbouring Pakistan
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

The Taliban government has sent an envoy to run the Afghan embassy in the Pakistani capital, senior Taliban sources said, as the new administration starts to take over Afghanistan's network of foreign delegations.

Mohammad Shokaib was appointed first secretary or charge d'affaires at the embassy, which has not had an ambassador in place since the previous Western-backed government withdrew its envoy in July over the alleged kidnapping of his daughter. As Pakistan does not officially recognize the new Taliban government, Shokaib will not have the formal title of ambassador but will be in charge of the embassy to help supervise visa issuance and other functions, the sources said.

In addition, two officials were appointed to run the consulates in the Pakistani cities of Quetta and Peshawar, close to the two major border crossings with Afghanistan. "We understand that Pakistan has not yet recognised us as a legitimate government but we made these arrangements for public facilitations," a senior Taliban leader told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

No comment was immediately available from the foreign ministry in Islamabad or from Taliban spokesmen in Kabul. Two other Taliban officials in the foreign affairs and interior ministries confirmed the appointment to Reuters and said similar arrangements had been made in Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

No country has given formal recognition to the Taliban, who ousted the Western-backed government in Kabul in August, and Afghanistan's embassies are largely still run by ambassadors appointed by the previous government, many of whom are outspoken critics of the Taliban. (Additional reporting by Gibran Peshimam; Editing by Nick Macfie)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's downward slope; DNA from Sitting Bull's hair confirms living great-grandson's ancestry and more

Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's d...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID-19 cases; U.S. CDC panel to discuss COVID-19 shots for younger kids on Nov. 2 and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID...

 Global
4
Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021