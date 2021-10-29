HC asks Twitter to remove objectionable material related to Hindu Goddess

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2021 16:52 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 16:52 IST
The Delhi High Court Friday asked Twitter to remove certain objectionable material relating to Hindu Goddess from its platform, observing that the social media giant shall respect sentiments of general public as it was doing business for them.

The bench said Twitter was doing a good job and people were happy with it.

“Things are going to be removed or not?” the court asked the counsel for Twitter.

“You should respect the sentiments of general public as you are doing business for public at large. Their sentiments shall be given due importance... Why you should do things like this. You should remove this,” a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh said.

“You remove it. You have done it in Rahul Gandhi’s case also,” the bench added.

Senior advocate Sidharth Luthra, representing Twitter, said the court may mention in the order and they will abide by the direction.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on November 30.

Petitioner Aditya Singh Deshwal said he came across some highly obnoxious posts about Maa Kaali put up by a user with the name @AtheistRepublic and the deity was represented in a disgraceful and outrageous manner.

The petitioner, represented through senior advocate Sanjay Poddar, said he intimated the grievance officer of Twitter that the content put by the used was in grave contravention of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 and non-compliance of the rules shall make Twitter lose its legal immunity provided under the Information Technology Act.

He claimed that Twitter repudiated that the content in the account is not of a category for which it takes action and therefore, it cannot be removed.

The plea sought direction to Twitter to remove the objectionable content from its platform and also permanently suspend the concerned used account.

