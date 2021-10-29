Left Menu

Hunar Haat, a handicrafts exhibition that aims at providing market exposure and employment opportunities to artisans and craftsmen from the minority communities, has become a credible platform to strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modis call for vocal for local, Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Friday.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 29-10-2021 17:46 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 17:20 IST
5.60 lakh people employed through 'Hunar Haat': Naqvi
Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
'Hunar Haat', a handicrafts exhibition that aims at providing market exposure and employment opportunities to artisans and craftsmen from the minority communities, has become a credible platform to strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for 'vocal for local', Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Friday. Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the country's 30th Hunar Haat Mela here, the Union Minister for Minority Affairs said over 5.60 lakh artisans, craftsmen and traditional culinary experts among others have been provided with employment opportunities through the initiative.

Around 500 artisans and craftsmen from across the country are displaying their indigenous products made of wood, brass, bamboo, glass, cloth, paper and clay among others at Hunar Haat in Dehradun.

Inaugurated by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at a school in the Race Course area here, the event also saw felicitation of the family members of freedom fighters.

In his address, Dhami said there was no dearth of skilled artisans and craftsmen in the country. However, they were looking for a market for their art and crafts.

''Hunar Haat has provided a huge market and opportunities to such artisans and craftsmen,'' he said, adding that the initiative also strengthens the prime minister's campaign for an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. Hunar Haat is organised by the Ministry of Minority Affairs under its Upgrading the Skills and Training in Traditional Arts/Crafts for Development (USTTAD) scheme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

