Attack on Hindus in Bangladesh a well-orchestrated conspiracy to uproot minorities: RSS

The RSS on Friday said the recent attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh during the Durga Puja festivities was a ''well-orchestrated'' conspiracy to uproot Hindu minorities and called upon the Government of India to communicate to its neighbour, the global Hindu concern and ensure Dhaka stops the attacks on minorities.

Briefing the media on the resolution passed in the three-day all India Executive Committee meeting of the RSS here, its Joint General Secretary Arun Kumar said the Sangh demands the Bangladesh government act tough against elements who orchestrated the attacks and ensure that the perpetrators are handed stringent punishment.

The three-day Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal Baithak (ABKM) of the RSS is underway here from Thursday.

''The attack on Hindus in Bangladesh is a well orchestrated conspiracy to exterminate and uproot minorities. The objective of the attack was to create religious clashes through fake news,'' Kumar said, referring to the resolution.

The Centre should open all its diplomatic channels with Bangladesh to communicate the global Hindu concern and ask the government there to stop attacks on Hindus and Buddhists, the outfit said.

It also urged the Bangladesh government to act tough against such elements who orchestrated the attacks and ensure that the perpetrators are handed stringent punishment.

Further, the 'silence' of the United Nations and other human rights organisations on the issue ''displays their double standards,'' it alleged.

''The ABKM decries the deafening silence of so-called human rights watchdogs and UN affiliated bodies and calls upon the international community to come forward in condemning the violence and raise their voice for the safety and security of the Bangladesh Hindu, Buddhist and other minorities,'' the RSS said in its resolution.

It also cautioned that the rise of radical Islamist forces, whether in Bangladesh or in any other part of the world, will be a grave threat to democracy and human rights of the people of peace-loving nations of the world.

RSS resolved it wants the perpetrators to be punished so that Hindus, Buddhists and other minorities lead their life with dignity and peace in the neighbouring country. The Sangh also hailed the organisations and institutions like ISKCON, Ramakrishna Mission, Bharat Sevashram Sangha, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, and others ''for standing by the victims of the Islamist violence and extending all support to the Hindu brethren of Bangladesh.'' It also said that it stood firmly by the Hindus and other persecuted minorities of Bangladesh in this challenging and difficult time.

To a query on the Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen's statement that six people including four Muslims and two Hindus died in the violence and that 'some enthusiastic media and individuals are spreading cooked-up stories', Arun Kumar said other agencies of Bangladesh have also spoken many things.

''The way he (Momen) tried to underplay the incident through his statement, I feel he should look into the facts and figures separately,'' Kumar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)