Reliance Jio won't opt for 4-year payment moratorium: Sources
Reliance Jio has informed Department of Telecom that it will not opt for four-year spectrum payment moratorium being offered by the government to telecom companies as part of a relief package, sources said.
Both Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea have said they will avail the four-year moratorium on payment of dues.
Sources told PTI that Jio has conveyed to Department of Telecom (DoT) that it will not opt for four year dues moratorium.
An e-mail sent to Reliance Jio on the matter did not elicit a response.
