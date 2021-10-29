Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 18:08 IST
Delhi: Cinema halls to reopen with 100 pc capacity; 200 people allowed in weddings, funerals
The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday allowed full-seating capacity in cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes, and also raised the number of people attending wedding functions and last rites from 100 to 200.

An order, issued by the DDMA, listing various allowed and restricted activities in view of Covid will come into effect from the intervening night of October 31 and November 1 The order stated that owners of cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes will be responsible for strict adherence to standard operating protocol (SOP) and official guidelines as well as Covid-appropriate behaviour at the premises.

It also allowed all the authorised weekly markets in the city to reopen from November 1.

