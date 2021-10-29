Man’s headless body found in well: Police
A headless body of a 40-year-old man was found in a well in the Ghazipur area here on Friday, police said.
The headless body of victim Devraj Paswan, who had gone missing on Wednesday, was found in a well here, Ghazipur police station's SHO Neeraj Yadav said.
The victim used to drive auto and his father had lodged a complaint about his missing son, the SHO said, adding the complaint has been converted into a murder case against unidentified persons and a probe is on.
No arrests have been made so far in this case, he added.
