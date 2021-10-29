Left Menu

Aryan to spend one more night behind bars; jail official says papers did not reach in time

Aryan Khan, son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, will spend one more night in Mumbais Arthur Road prison as a senior jail official said his release papers did not reach them within the stipulated time.We wont give special treatment for anyone.

Aryan Khan, son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, will spend one more night in Mumbai’s Arthur Road prison as a senior jail official said his release papers did not reach them within the stipulated time.

“We won’t give special treatment for anyone. The law is the same for all. The deadline for receiving the bail papers was 5.30 pm. That has passed. He won’t be released today,” the official told PTI.

The assertion by the prison official came even as there were indications from Aryan’s legal team that a “slight postponement till 7 pm'' was possible.

While granting Aryan bail on Thursday in the drugs-on-cruise case, the Bombay High Court imposed 14 bail conditions on him, paving the way for his release from jail.

In the five-page order, the high court said that Aryan Khan and and his two co-accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, who were also granted bail, shall be released on a personal bond of Rs one lakh each with one or two sureties of the same amount.

As per the conditions set by the high court, the trio will have to surrender their passports before the special NDPS court and shall not leave India without taking permission from the special court and that they will have to attend the NCB office each Friday to mark their presence.

The HC had granted bail to Aryan Khan, 25 days after he was arrested during a drug raid on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

