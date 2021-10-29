Ministry of Earth Sciences Secy M Ravichandran gets additional charge of Department of Science and Tech

Ministry of Earth Sciences Secretary Dr M Ravichandran on Friday was assigned additional charge of Secretary of Department of Science and Technology with effect from November 1 as the post will be vacant at the end of this month. The appointments committee of the cabinet took the decision on Friday upon completion of the extended tenure of Dr Renu Swarup as Secretary, Department of Biotechnology on October 31, 2021.

"The competent authority has approved the assignment of the additional charge of the post of Secretary, Department of Science and Technology to Dr M Ravichandran, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences with effect from November 1, 2021," reads an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training, Ministry of Personnel. "Upon completion of extended tenure of Dr Renu Swarup as Secretary, Department of Biotechnology on October 31," it added.

Ramchandran assumed charge as Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES), from October 11, 2021. (ANI)

