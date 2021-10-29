Kota ACB court sentences jailor to 3 years in 2012 bribery case

An Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) court here sentenced an assistant jailor to three years of imprisonment and imposed on him a fine of Rs 30,000 in a nine year old bribery case, an official said on Friday.

The incident dates back to May 2012, when posted at a sub jail in Baran district's Chabada, Vinod Kumar had solicited a bribe of Rs 5000 for not causing any trouble to a rape undertrial. Assistant Director Prosecution (ADP), ACB, Ashok Joshi said a case was filed with the ACB in Baran on complaint of one Rishiraj Nagar on May 11, 2012.

In his complaint, Nagar had alleged that Kumar had demanded Rs 5000 for not causing any trouble to his nephew Sonu, who was then under a judicial custody on charges of rape. The police then laid a trap to catch Kumar in the act, who in the meantime, settled the bribe at Rs 2000 through negotiation, he added. Kumar, however, did not accept the bribe when it was offered sensing he was part of a police set up.

However, an FIR was lodged against him under charges of corruption, the official said.

The ACB submitted its charge sheet on June 24, 2014, Joshi said.

ACB court Judge Pramod Kumar Malik on Thursday held Kumar guilty of corruption and bribery, he said. Statements of at least 14 witnesses were recorded before the court during the trial, he said.

Kumar brought disgrace to the image of jail department and sullied its uniform, the ACB Judge observed in his judgment, Joshi said.

