Rajasthan cop held for taking Rs 1.45-lakh bribe

A Rajasthan police sub-inspector was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau on Friday for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 1.45 lakh in Ajmer district, officials said.

An alleged middleman who took the bribe from the complainant on the behalf of the accused SI was also arrested, an ACB official said.

The SI is posted as the Station House Officer (SHO) of Rupangarh.

The SHO had demanded a bribe of Rs 5 lakh through the alleged middleman, Rohit Sharma, from the complainant for not taking action against him in a case lodged against him, Rajasthan ACB Director General B L Soni said.

After verification of the complaint, a trap was laid and the accused SHO was held along with the middleman while taking a bribe amount of Rs 1.45 lakh. They have been arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act, the senior ACB official said.

