Left Menu

SC declines plea against Karnataka govt's restriction to limit inter-state travel due to COVID-19

The Supreme Court on Friday declined a plea against the Karnataka government's decision to restrict entry from Kerala at borders of Kasaragod and Mangalore only to those having a negative RT-PCR report.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2021 19:01 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 19:01 IST
SC declines plea against Karnataka govt's restriction to limit inter-state travel due to COVID-19
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Friday declined a plea against the Karnataka government's decision to restrict entry from Kerala at borders of Kasaragod and Mangalore only to those having a negative RT-PCR report. A Bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and BR Gavai dismissed the plea filed by AKM Ashraf, a member of the Kerala Legislative Assembly, saying there was no violation of the fundamental rights of persons.

Ashraf has challenged in the top court the Kerala High Court's refusal to entertain his petition against Karnataka's decision to restrict the entry of people from Kerala unless they possess a negative RT-PCR test certificate. The apex court refused to entertain Ashraf's petition observing that COVID-19 has not yet ended and the conditions imposed are not unreasonable and issued in the larger public interest.

"The rights of movement of intermediaries from State of Kerala to the State of Karnataka is not restricted. There is no violation of the fundamental rights of persons in Kasargod district to travel to Mangalore or other parts of Karnataka," the top court stated in its order. "Circulars issued by the State of Karnataka cannot be interfered with in the larger public interest. The special leave petition is dismissed," it added further.

The Bench granted liberty to Ashraf to make a representation to the Karnataka government on the issue. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's downward slope; DNA from Sitting Bull's hair confirms living great-grandson's ancestry and more

Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's d...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID-19 cases; U.S. CDC panel to discuss COVID-19 shots for younger kids on Nov. 2 and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID...

 Global
4
Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021