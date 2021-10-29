EU's Sefcovic encouraged UK to intensify talks to resolve fishing dispute
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 29-10-2021 19:26 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 19:26 IST
European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic urged Britain on Friday to intensify talks with Brussels and Paris in order to resolve a dispute with France over post-Brexit fishing rights, a Commission spokesperson said.
Sefcovic also called on Britain, during talks with its Brexit minister David Frost in London, to "engage constructively" with proposals the Commission has set out to ease the trade of goods from Britain to Northern Ireland, the spokesperson said.
