New units of Special Cell set up to tackle future terror issues, says Delhi CP

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Friday said new officers and new units have been added to its Special Cell as a part of its terror control plan in the national capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2021 19:38 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 19:38 IST
Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Friday said new officers and new units have been added to its Special Cell as a part of its terror control plan in the national capital. In an exclusive interview with ANI, Asthana said, "Special Cell is for a specialised crime, terror, narcotics, etc. These problems come to Delhi, directly or indirectly. So it was necessary to reorganise the Special Cell. New officers and New units have been added to it."

Keeping in view the problems that will arise in future, Asthana said, "A new unit has been prepared, that is, Specialized officer staff has been given so that the specialized problem is handled in a specialized manner. The work is being done to restructure and strengthen it." He further said that the changes have been done to make the system efficient in Delhi. (ANI)

