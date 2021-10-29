Two contractors get 3-year jail term for beating up Dalit labourer
A special court trying cases of atrocities against Dalits on Friday sentenced two contractors to three years in jail each for beating up a labourer belonging to a scheduled tribe.
While sentencing contractors Jitender and Sukkha, Special Judge Jamshed Ali also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 each on them.
The court ordered the jail term for the duo after convicting them under sections 3(1)10 of the Scheduled Caste and Schedule Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and section 323 of the Indian Penal Code.
Prosecution counsel Yashpal Singh said the convicts had beaten up Dalit labourer Sanjay on February 17, 2017 and had also called him names attributing to his caste.
