T20WC Scoreboard: West Indies vs Bangladesh

Bangladesh Mohammad Naim b Holder 17 Shakib Al Hasan c Holder b Russell 9 Liton Das c Holder b DJ Bravo 44 Soumya Sarkar c Gayle b Akeal Hosein 17 Mushfiqur Rahim b Rampaul 8 Mahmudullah not out 31 Afif Hossain not out 2 Extras: (B-2, LB- 1, W-8) 11 Total: (For 5 wickets in 20 Overs) 139 Fall of wickets: 1-21, 2-29, 3-60, 4-90, 5-130.

Bowling: Ravi Rampaul 4-0-25-1, Jason Holder 4-0-22-1, Andre Russell 4-0-29-1, Akeal Hosein 4-0-24-1, Dwayne Bravo 4-0-36-1.

