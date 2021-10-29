UK considers dispute proceedings if France imposes sanctions in fishing row
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain could launch dispute proceedings if France goes ahead with a series of sanctions on Nov. 2 amid a post-Brexit fishing dispute, a government spokesperson said after a meeting between Brexit minister David Frost and the EU's Maros Sefcovic.
"Lord Frost made clear that, if these actions were implemented as planned on 2 November, they would put the European Union in breach of the Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA)," a UK government spokesperson said.
"The Government is accordingly considering the possibility, in those circumstances, of launching dispute settlement proceedings under the TCA, and of other practical responses."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- post-Brexit
- David Frost
- Britain
- Sefcovic
- Brexit
- Trade
- France
- European Union
ALSO READ
INSIGHT-Welcome to Britain, the bank scam capital of the world
Britain's chicken king says: the 20-year binge on cheap food is over
Britain's COVID-19 situation stable - health minister
INSIGHT-Welcome to Britain, the bank scam capital of the world
Britain's binge on cheap food is over, biggest chicken producer says