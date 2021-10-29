Left Menu

UK considers dispute proceedings if France imposes sanctions in fishing row

Reuters | London | Updated: 29-10-2021 19:40 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 19:40 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain could launch dispute proceedings if France goes ahead with a series of sanctions on Nov. 2 amid a post-Brexit fishing dispute, a government spokesperson said after a meeting between Brexit minister David Frost and the EU's Maros Sefcovic.

"Lord Frost made clear that, if these actions were implemented as planned on 2 November, they would put the European Union in breach of the Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA)," a UK government spokesperson said.

"The Government is accordingly considering the possibility, in those circumstances, of launching dispute settlement proceedings under the TCA, and of other practical responses."

