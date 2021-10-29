Left Menu

Delhi Police make security arrangements ahead of Diwali festival

Delhi Police has started making security arrangements in the national capital to avoid any kind of mishappening at the time of the Diwali festival.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2021 19:50 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 19:50 IST
Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Police has started making security arrangements in the national capital to avoid any kind of mishappening at the time of the Diwali festival. Speaking to ANI, Delhi Police Commissioner, Rakesh Asthana said, "People are now coming out at the time of Diwali festival because there were many restrictions for a long time due to COVID-19 pandemic. So it is necessary to take security measures."

In order to avoid any kind of mishappening during Diwali, the Police Commissioner said, "Anti Terror Major has been deployed. Markets are being checked at the public place, checking the vehicles, hotel lodges, cyber cafes, etc." He also said that the orders have been issued to increase the patrolling during peak hours.

"Specific actions are also being taken to prevent terrorist attacks or other accidents which also involves anti-social elements," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

