SCO member states adopt protocol to strengthen cooperation in preventing human trafficking

Member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) on Friday adopted a protocol to strengthen cooperation in preventing and combating growing menace of human trafficking, especially women and children.

Addressing the gathering of Prosecutors General from SCO member states via video bridge, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta highlighted the initiatives taken by India to curtail the growth of transnational organised crime, including trafficking in persons, ratification of United Nations Convention for the Suppression of the Traffic in Persons and of the Exploitation of the Prostitution of Others as also United Nations Convention on Transnational Organised Crime (UNCTOC).

According to a Law Ministry statement, a protocol following the results of the Nineteenth meeting of Prosecutors General was signed and adopted by the SCO member states. The salient features of the protocol include strengthening cooperation in preventing and combating growing menace of trafficking in persons especially, women and children.

It also calls for continuation of exchange of national legislation to combat the menace of trafficking in persons.

It seeks to provide protection and assistance in victims of trafficking within their competence.

The protocol also calls for developing cooperation between the educational (training) organisations (institutions) of the SCO member states in the field of training and advanced training of prosecutors, whose competence include combating trafficking in persons especially, women and children.

Mehta, according to the statement, underlined that the commitment to address the problem of trafficking in human beings by the Government of India is reflected in various legal provisions to counter trafficking provisions, as enshrined in the Indian Constitution as well as Indian Penal Code and legislations such as Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956.

As part of the activities of Prosecutors General Forum, the solicitor general urged SCO Member States to cooperate bilaterally and multilaterally to effectively eliminate the transnational organised crime in trafficking in persons.

Besides Mehta, Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan Nurdauletov G D, Procurator General of the Supreme People's Procuratorate of China Zhang Jun, First Deputy Prosecutor General of the Kyrgyz Republic Moldokmatov Abai, Attorney General of Pakistan Amir Rehman, Prosecutor General of the Russian Federation Krasnov I V, Prosecutor General of Tajikistan Rahmon Yusuf Ahmadzod, Prosecutor General of Uzbekistan Yuldashev N T, participated in the virtual meet. SCO Secretary General V I Norov and Director of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure D F Giesov also participated in the meeting, the statement said. In his address, Law Secretary Anoop Mendiratta highlighted the history of SCO Member States and stressed on the necessity for a concerted effort to check human trafficking. He expressed hope that joint activities and experiences of SCO Member States will help curb the pressing problem of human trafficking and be a driving force for consolidation of efforts globally. The next (20th) meeting of the Prosecutors General of the SCO Member States will be held in Kazakhstan in 2022.

