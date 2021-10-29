U.S. issues new Iran-related sanctions -Treasury website
The United States has issued a fresh round of Iran-related sanctions targeting four individuals and two entities linked to Tehran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, a notice posted on the U.S. Treasury Department's website on Friday showed.
The sanctions listed are part of Washington's ongoing actions over Iran's nuclear weapons program, according to the website.
