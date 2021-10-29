Left Menu

Dish TV to seek more time for conducting annual general meeting

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2021 20:29 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 20:29 IST
Dish TV to seek more time for conducting annual general meeting
  • Country:
  • India

Dish TV will seek time till December 31 for conducting its annual general meeting amid the pendency of a petition filed by its largest shareholder Yes Bank before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

The company's board of directors on Friday decided to make a requisite application before the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, for extension of timeline for holding the Annual General Meeting (AGM).

''The Board of Directors of the company vide circular resolution dated October 29, 2021, have approved making requisite application with RoC, Mumbai, as per the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, for seeking further extension of time i.e from November 30, 2021 to December 31, 2021, for convening the AGM for the Financial Year 2020-21...,'' Dish TV said in a regulatory filing.

The decision has been taken ''in view of the issues arising out of the pendency of an application filed by Yes Bank Ltd (a shareholder) before the National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench and in order to ensure compliance of all applicable laws and guidelines in this matter,'' it added.

On September 28, Dish TV said the RoC has granted the company an extension of two months to call for the AGM from the due date by which it ought to have been held.

Dish TV, which is facing a notice from its Yes Bank to remove its Managing Director Jawahar Goel and four other directors from the board, has postponed the AGM, which was scheduled to be held on September 27.

Yes Bank, which holds around 25.63 per cent stake in DishTV, has already sent notice to call an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the DTH service provider after it had proposed to postpone the AGM.

On October 13, the Dish TV's board rejected Yes Bank's requisition notice to reconstitute the board on technical grounds as it requires certain prior approvals.

Yes Bank has filed the petition before the Mumbai bench of the NCLT seeking its direction to call an EGM to vote on the proposals to remove Jawahar Goel and four other directors.

According to reports, NCLT, on Wednesday, permitted Dish TV time till November 15 to file its reply over Yes Bank's petition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's downward slope; DNA from Sitting Bull's hair confirms living great-grandson's ancestry and more

Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's d...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID-19 cases; U.S. CDC panel to discuss COVID-19 shots for younger kids on Nov. 2 and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID...

 Global
4
Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021