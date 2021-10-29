Left Menu

India, Israel agree to form task force to identify new areas of defence cooperation

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2021 20:35 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 20:35 IST
India, Israel agree to form task force to identify new areas of defence cooperation
  • Country:
  • India

The Joint Working Group (JWG) of India and Israel has agreed to form a task force to formulate a comprehensive 10-year roadmap to identify new areas of defence cooperation, the defence ministry said on Friday.

The 15th meeting of the JWG took place in Tel Aviv, Israel on Wednesday. It was co-chaired by Indian Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar and Director General of Israel's Defence Ministry Amir Eshel, according to a statement issued by the ministry.

It was also decided at the meeting that a sub-working group (SWG) on defence industry cooperation would be formed and a terms of reference was signed by the two countries in this regard, the ministry said.

''The formation of this SWG would enable efficient utilisation of bilateral resources, effective flow of technologies and sharing industrial capabilities,'' it added.

The JWG is the apex body between the defence ministries of India and Israel to ''comprehensively review and guide all aspects of bilateral defence cooperation'', the statement mentioned.

''The two sides reviewed the progress made in military-to-military engagements, including exercises and industry cooperation,'' it added.

The co-chairs were also apprised of the progress made by the SWGs on defence procurement and production, and research and development, the ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's downward slope; DNA from Sitting Bull's hair confirms living great-grandson's ancestry and more

Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's d...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID-19 cases; U.S. CDC panel to discuss COVID-19 shots for younger kids on Nov. 2 and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID...

 Global
4
Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021