Noida man flees with cop's pistol from police chowki, flaunts it on social media; held

PTI | Noida | Updated: 29-10-2021 21:11 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 21:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A Noida resident was arrested on Friday for fleeing away with a service pistol of a sub-inspector from a police post and later posting a video on social media, flaunting the weapon in his hand, officials said.

The pistol has been recovered but the sub-inspector concerned has been suspended for negligence and a departmental inquiry initiated in the matter, the officials said.

''Accused Nagesh, a resident of Yakutpur, was seen in a video with the police pistol. When the matter was probed, it was found that he had fled with the service pistol of the Sector 168 police chowki in-charge. Nagesh was arrested from his residence and an FIR lodged against him under the Arms Act,'' a police spokesperson said.

''The police chowki falls under the Expressway Police Station limits. The sub-inspector told officials that he had gone to the washroom and kept the pistol in his office. It was during that time that the accused, who was known to the sub-inspector as being a local, went in and fled with the pistol,'' the spokesperson said.

The incident came to the fore after a purported video of the accused surfaced on social media, leading to the recovery of the weapon and his arrest.

''After an initial probe, the sub-inspector was found negligent and has been suspended from duty. A departmental inquiry has also been initiated in the matter,'' according to the official.

Further legal proceedings were being carried out, the police said.

