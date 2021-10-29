U.S. urges Sudan's military to refrain from violence ahead of planned protests -official

Demonstrations planned for Saturday against a military takeover in Sudan will be a test of the military's intentions going forward, a senior U.S. State Department official said on Friday, urging the armed forces to refrain from any violence towards protesters.

Washington was relieved to see that Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has been allowed to return home but he was still under house arrest and unable to resume his work, said the official, who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity.

