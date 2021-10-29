Rajasthan Police to recruit 4,588 constables

The Rajasthan Police will recruit 4,588 constables, for which a notification was issued on Friday. Online applications can be submitted from November 10 to December 3, ADG (Recruitment) Binita Thakur said. As many as 4,588 posts of constable are to be filled in the state police.

