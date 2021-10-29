Rajasthan Police to recruit 4,588 constables
The Rajasthan Police will recruit 4,588 constables, for which a notification was issued on Friday. Online applications can be submitted from November 10 to December 3, ADG Recruitment Binita Thakur said. As many as 4,588 posts of constable are to be filled in the state police.
PTI | Raipur | Updated: 29-10-2021 21:26 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 21:26 IST
