France's Macron says 'we must look to the future' as he meets Biden
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 29-10-2021 21:35 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 21:28 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday his meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden was "important" and that it was key to "look to the future" as the pair work to mend fences after a rift over a U.S. security pact with Britain and Australia.
Macron made the comments as the two leaders arrived for their first in-person meeting since the crisis diplomatic erupted last month.
The meeting was being held at the the Villa Bonaparte, the French embassy to the Vatican in the heart of Rome, and ahead of the G20 Summit.
