Biden says the U.S. does not have a more loyal ally than France
Reuters | Rome | Updated: 29-10-2021 21:34 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 21:34 IST
- Country:
- Italy
President Joe Biden met French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday at the G20 summit in Rome, Italy and said the United States does not have an older and more loyal ally than France.
Biden also said there is no place in the world where the United States cannot cooperate with France as the two countries work to mend fences after a rift over a U.S. security pact with Britain and Australia.
