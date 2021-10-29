Mumbai police get custody of Sachin Waze in extortion case

A special court here on Friday allowed the Mumbai police to take custody of dismissed police officer Sachin Waze for interrogation in connection with an extortion case registered against him at suburban Goregaon.

Former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh is also an accused in the case.

Waze is currently lodged in Navi Mumbai's Taloja jail following his arrest in the the Antilia bomb scare-Mansukh Hiran murder case in March. The 49-year-old Assistant Police Inspector was dismissed from service after his arrest in the case related to recovery of an explosives-laden SUV near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's south Mumbai residence, Antilia, and subsequent murder of Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran.

The Mumbai Crime branch, probing the extortion case registered at Goregaon police station, had sought his custody from the special court, saying it was necessary for further probe into the offence.

Considering the fact that Waze recently underwent a bypass surgery, the court had called for a report about his health condition from the prison authorities.

Special judge A T Wankhede, after finding that he was fit to travel for a few days, directed jail authorities to hand over his custody to the Mumbai police on November 1.

Meanwhile, the crime branch has also approached a magistrate court, seeking issuance of a non-bailable warrant against Singh.

Their plea is likely to be heard on Saturday.

The extortion case had been registered on a complaint of builder-cum-hotelier Bimal Agrawal.

A court in adjoining Thane city has issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against Singh in connection with another extortion case registered against him at a police station there.

The order was issued by Chief Judicial Magistrate R J Tamble earlier this week to the Thane Nagar police station, where the case is registered. Recently, the Maharashtra government had told the Bombay High Court that it did not know the IPS officer's whereabouts.

