Delhi: Constable dismissed for derogatory posts on social media against Union govt
The Delhi Police has dismissed a constable from service for allegedly posting derogatory messages against the Union government on social media, officials said on Friday.
The constable was dismissed on October 27, they said.
He was dismissed over derogatory social media posts and inciting messages against the central government and its policies, the officials said.
