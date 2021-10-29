Left Menu

Nepal-India bilateral security meet concludes; training and capacity building discussed: Nepal Army

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 29-10-2021 22:11 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 22:11 IST
Nepal-India bilateral security meet concludes; training and capacity building discussed: Nepal Army
  • Country:
  • Nepal

The 14th meeting of the Nepal-India Bilateral Consultative Group on Security Issues, which commenced on Thursday and saw deliberations on crucial matters like training and capacity building between the two nations, concluded in Bengaluru on Friday, a statement issued by the Nepal Army said.

Nepal-India bilateral consultative group was set up in 2003 for holding regular discussion on issues relating to the bilateral security.

The 14th NIBCGSI meeting was supposed to take place in New Delhi two years ago, but was postponed due to the pandemic.

During the meeting in Bengaluru, the two sides discussed matters with a view to conducting regular discussions on security related matters between the two countries.

''The discussions during the meeting focused on various aspects of training and capability building issues,'' the statement issued by the Nepal Army said.

The Nepalese delegation was led by the Joint Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and consisted of representatives from the Ministry of Defence and Nepal Army while the Indian delegation was also led by the Joint Secretary of the Ministry of External affairs.

The meeting is believed to be fruitful towards consolidating relations between Nepal and India and addressing bilateral security concerns between the two countries, the statement said. ''Discussions covered issues relating to mutual security concerns, training and capacity building requirements of defence forces of Nepal, cooperation in disaster management, requirements of Nepal Army for various defence stores, exchange of experts/instructors, exchange of high level and functional level visits, joint expeditions and adventure sports activities and information sharing, the Ministry of External Affairs said in New Delhi on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's downward slope; DNA from Sitting Bull's hair confirms living great-grandson's ancestry and more

Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's d...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID-19 cases; U.S. CDC panel to discuss COVID-19 shots for younger kids on Nov. 2 and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID...

 Global
4
Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021