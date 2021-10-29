Queen Elizabeth advised to rest for at least two more weeks
Britain's Queen Elizabeth has been advised by her doctors to rest for at least the next two weeks, avoiding official visits and only undertaking light, desk-based duties during this time, palace officials said on Friday.
Queen Elizabeth, 95, will not attend a festival of remembrance scheduled for Nov. 13 but has a "firm intention" to be present at a national service of remembrance for military veterans on Nov. 14, the palace added.
