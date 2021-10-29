Left Menu

Guj: Court asks police to register FIR over alleged theft from Lilavati hospital's safe vault

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 29-10-2021 22:35 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 22:35 IST
Guj: Court asks police to register FIR over alleged theft from Lilavati hospital's safe vault
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Gujarat's Banaskantha district has directed the police to register an FIR over an alleged theft of diamonds, jewelry and other valuables worth Rs 45 crore from a safe vault at trust-run Lilavati hospital in Palanpur.

Prashant Mehta, who claims to be ''de facto trustee'' of Lilavati Kirtilal Mehta Medical Trust which runs the hospital, had approached the magistrate's court after the local police refused to register a case.

In an order dated October 27, Judicial Magistrate Payal Goswami directed the Palanpur City-East Police Station to register an FIR based on Mehta's complaint.

Mehta had alleged that valuables belonging to the Trust were stolen from a vault in the basement of Mani Bhavan building where the hospital is located.

As per the complaint, the trust's founder Kirtilal Mehta, Prashant's grandfather, had kept antique jewelry in the safe vault.

According to Prashant Mehta, he was appointed de-facto trustee in 2016 while his parents along with his aunt (father's sister) are the three permanent trustees.

In August this year, Mehta, who lives in Mumbai, found that the vault was broken and the valuables kept inside were missing, the complaint said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's downward slope; DNA from Sitting Bull's hair confirms living great-grandson's ancestry and more

Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's d...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID-19 cases; U.S. CDC panel to discuss COVID-19 shots for younger kids on Nov. 2 and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID...

 Global
4
Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021