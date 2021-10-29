'Swarnim Vijay Mashaal' reaches Bhubaneswar

The ''Swarnim Vijay Mashaal'' (Victory Flame) which was lit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi last year marking the beginning of the 50th anniversary celebrations of India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war, was installed at the Bhubaneswar military station on Friday, the Army said.

The Army brought the flame from the Navy ship INS Chilka to Bhubaneswar and it was handed over to Brigadier Prashant Chauhan at the 120 Infantry Battalion. The Victory Flame was ceremoniously installed with complete military decorum. It will also be taken to the homes of the 1971 war veterans in Bhubaneswar on Saturday, the Army said in a release.

The flame will also be taken to Puri beach and various educational institutions in and around Bhubaneswar and Puri to encourage patriotism and motivate the youth, it said.

The events in Bhubaneswar will include felicitation of the 1971 war veterans and commemorative programmes at Raj Bhavan, Sainik School, BSF sector headquarters and other places.

Subsequently, it will continue its journey in Odisha towards the Balasore military station.

In December 1971, the Indian armed forces had secured victory over the Pakistan Army, leading to the formation of Bangladesh. Four Victory Flames lit from the eternal flame at the National War Memorial in New Delhi are being carried throughout the cities and villages across the nation.

The victory flames have been sent to four cardinal directions of the country and they will converge back at New Delhi in December 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)