Fresh case of cheating registered against NCB witness Kiran Gosavi

A new case of cheating was registered against Kiran Gosavi, one of the NCB witnesses in the cruise ship drug bust case involving Aryan Khan, here on Friday, police said.Gosavi was arrested by Faraskhana police in the city on Thursday in a 2018 case for allegedly cheating two persons by promising them jobs overseas.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 29-10-2021 23:01 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 23:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A new case of cheating was registered against Kiran Gosavi, one of the NCB witnesses in the cruise ship drug bust case involving Aryan Khan, here on Friday, police said.

Gosavi was arrested by Faraskhana police in the city on Thursday in a 2018 case for allegedly cheating two persons by promising them jobs overseas. He has been sent in police custody till November 5. A new case was registered on Friday evening with Lashkar police station after three persons filed a complaint, alleging that he duped them of Rs 4 lakh by promising to provide them jobs in Malaysia in 2020.

The case was registered under IPC sections 420 (cheating) and 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), said Ashok Kadam, senior inspector, Lashkar police station.

Another person has approached Wanwadi police station in the city with a similar complaint against Gosavi but it was yet to be verified, police said. Gosavi was apparently present when the Narcotics Control Bureau raided a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 2 and arrested Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan alongwith others upon alleged drug seizure.

His selfie and a video with Aryan after the raid had gone viral. PTI SPK KRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

