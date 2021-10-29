J-K: High-level expert committee constituted by Defence Ministry visits NCC Srinagar

Left Menu

A high-level expert committee constituted by the Defence Ministry visited National Cadet Corps (NCC) Srinagar on Friday to propose measures to empower NCC more effectively towards nation-building and national development.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 29-10-2021 23:20 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 23:19 IST
A high-level expert committee constituted by the Defence Ministry visited National Cadet Corps (NCC) Srinagar on Friday to propose measures to empower NCC more effectively towards nation-building and national development. As per an official release, "As part of this visit to get the feedback, the chairman of the committee, Baijayant Jay Panda and another committee member Maj Gen Alok Raj (Retired), visited the NCC Group Headquarter Srinagar under Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh Directorate on October 29."

The visit included the Guard of Honour by the NCC cadets, briefing of the chairman and member by the Group Commander, NCC, Srinagar and Commanding Officers of NCC units. The briefing highlighted the challenges of NCC in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh and also suggested measures for improvement. The Group Commander covered general points of improvement in NCC as a whole and put forward certain recommendations.

The Chairman also interacted with the city staff, instructional staff, cadets and Associate NCC Officers. The Chairman while interacting also enquired about various NCC activities and their efficacy. The chairman thereafter paid a visit to Kashmir University and interacted with Prof Talat Ahmad, the Vice-Chancellor and discussed the issues pertaining to the inclusion of NCC as an elective subject which is going to start from the next academic session. They also discussed the future methodology to make it more popular. The meeting was also attended by some of the faculty members and Principals of various colleges under Kashmir University. (ANI)

