T20WC Scoreboard: Pakistan vs Afghanistan

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan c Naveen-ul-Haq b Mujeeb Ur Rahman 8 Babar Azam b Rashid Khan 51 Fakhar Zaman lbw b Mohammad Nabi 30 Mohammad Hafeez c Gulbadin Naib b Rashid Khan 10 Shoaib Malik c Mohammad Shahzad b Naveen-ul-Haq 19 Asif Ali not out 25 Shadab Khan not out 0 Extras (LB-2, NB-1, WD-2) 5 Total (For 5 wickets in 19 overs) 148 Fall of wickets: 1-12, 2-75, 3-97, 4-122, 5-124.

Bowling: Mujeeb Ur Rahman 4-0-14-1, Mohammad Nabi 4-0-36-1, Naveen-ul-Haq 3-0-22-1, Karim Janat 4-0-48-0, Rashid Khan 4-0-26-2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)