Saudi expels Lebanese Ambassador, bans all imports from Lebanon
Reuters | Updated: 29-10-2021 23:22 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 23:22 IST
Saudi Arabia summoned its ambassador to Lebanon for consultation and asked the Lebanese ambassador to the kingdom to leave within 48 hours, State news agency reported on Friday.
The kingdom also imposed a blanket ban on all imports from Lebanon.
