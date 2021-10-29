Left Menu

Drugs on cruise case: Pune Police receives four more complaints against NCB witness Gosavi

Pune City Police on Friday received four more complaints against Kiran Gosavi, a witness of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the Mumbai cruise ship drugs case.

Amitabh Gupta, Pune City Police Commissioner (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
Pune City Police on Friday received four more complaints against Kiran Gosavi, a witness of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the Mumbai cruise ship drugs case. "We have received four more complaints at two different police stations about cheating by Kiran Gosavi. Four complainants have come forward with their complaints against him. We will be registering fresh offences based on their complaints," said Amitabh Gupta, Pune City Police Commissioner.

Earlier on Thursday, the Pune City Police pressed two additional charges against Kiran Gosavi in the 2018 case registered against him with Faraskhana Police Station. "Section 465 (forgery) and Section 468 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) have been added against Gosavi in the case for allegedly forging several documents and using them at multiple places," the police said in a statement.

He was earlier booked under sections 419, 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with relevant sections of the Intellectual Technology (IT) Act. Gosavi, arrested by Pune City Police on charges of cheating, has been sent to police custody for eight days by a city court. He will remain in custody till November 5. Gosavi was arrested from the Katraj area of the city in the early hours of Thursday in connection with a cheating case of Rs 18 lakh.

He has also been booked by the Pune police at Kelwa Police station in Palghar for fraud on October 18 this year. As per the police, he had duped lakhs of rupees from people on the pretext of sending them abroad for jobs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

